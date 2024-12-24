Montembeault allowed five goals on 32 shots in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens overcame a pair of two-goal deficits and went up 4-3 early in the third period, but Columbus tallied two more times to stop Montembeault's win streak at three games. Despite inconsistency, Montembeault is locked in as the No. 1 goalie for Montreal, which does not have an attractive alternative. This was his 10th consecutive start, and he's third in the league with 27 starts behind only Connor Hellebuyck and Juuse Saros, who each have 28 starts. Montembeault will get four days off for the NHL's Christmas break before Montreal returns to action Saturday at Florida, the second of a six-game road trip.