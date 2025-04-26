Montembeault (lower body) won't return to Friday's Game 3 versus the Capitals.
The Canadiens did not officially provide a reason for Montembeault's absence, but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Montembeault looked bothered by a left leg issue prior to his exit. Jakub Dobes took over in goal, and Montembeault won't factor in the result after leaving when the game was tied at 2-2. He allowed two goals on 13 shots prior to the injury. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's Game 4.
More News
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Starting Game 3•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Makes 29 saves in Game 2 loss•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: In goal for Game 2•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Falls to Caps in OT•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Set for playoff debut•
-
Canadiens' Sam Montembeault: Locks up playoff spot with win•