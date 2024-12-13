Montembeault allowed six goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Penguins.

It was a close game after two periods -- 3-2 lead for Pittsburgh -- but the Penguins broke it open in the third with six goals. The first three of those six came against Montembeault, who was yanked for the fourth time in 22 starts. He entered the game on a roll, having won three of his last four outings while posting a 1.71 goals-against average and .944 save percentage. He'll take a 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage into Montreal's next game, Saturday night on the road in Winnipeg.