Montembeault stopped 17 of 21 shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Montembeault kept Montreal's net tidy in the first period before allowing two goals in each of the final two periods of Saturday's contest. Three of the four goals he surrendered came on power plays for the Bruins, who took advantage of Montreal's 26th-ranked penalty kill percentage at 76.5. Overall, the 29-year-old Montembeault now has a 9-8-2 record with a 3.46 GAA and an .869 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. Since winning each of his first three starts since his recall from the minors, he has lost three of his last four outings with a 3.75 GAA and an .867 save percentage. With the Canadiens trending down in the Atlantic Division standings, Montembeault is a risky fantasy option and will have to turn things around soon if he wants to fend off Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler for the lead option in net.