Montembeault stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Montembeault gave up two goals to Nikita Zadorov in the first period, and Conor Garland and Nils Aman had the other tallies for the Canucks. This pushed Montembeault's losing streak to six games, though he hadn't given up more than three goals in any of his previous five defeats. He's at 13-13-7 with a 3.12 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 33 appearances this season. The Canadiens' next game is Sunday in Seattle.