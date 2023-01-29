Montembeault made 31 saves Saturday in a 5-0 loss to Ottawa. He allowed four goals.

Montembeault kept his mates in the game most of the night, and the score was 3-0 and within reach until Mathieu Joseph banked in an empty-net shortie at 18:34. This loss wasn't on the 26-year-old -- he can't do everything. Montreal plays Ottawa at home Tuesday, and that start will likely go to Jake Allen.