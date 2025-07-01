Blais signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with Montreal on Monday.

Blais spent last season playing on a minor-league deal with AHL Abbotsford after a tryout with the Canucks didn't pan out. The 29-year-old winger put up solid numbers in the minors, generating 14 goals and 26 assists in 51 regular-season contests before adding an impressive 19 points in 23 playoff tilts. The Montreal native has reached the 20-point threshold once in his NHL career and could be a steal for the Habs if he can reach that level again in 2025-26.