Canadiens' Sammy Blais: Four helpers in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blais logged four assists in AHL Laval's 5-2 win over Belleville on Saturday.
Blais has seven points over his last two games. With this effort, he's up to 13 goals, 23 helpers, 70 shots on net and 60 PIM across 34 AHL outings this season. Blais is a veteran forward option should the Canadiens need to replenish their depth heading into the playoffs.
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