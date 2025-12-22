Blais posted an assist, six hits and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Blais was called up earlier in the day and slotted onto the fourth line in place of Jake Evans (lower body), who landed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. This was Blais' first game with the Canadiens after signing with the team in July, as he logged three points in eight games with the Maple Leafs following a waiver claim. Montreal claimed him back in late November. Blais' stay in the NHL could be short, as Phillip Danault (illness) will be with the Canadiens for Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.