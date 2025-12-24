Blais scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Blais has two points, nine hits and a plus-2 rating over two games since the Canadiens summoned him from AHL Laval. The 29-year-old Quebec native has slotted right into a fourth-line role, but he could move up if he stays productive. He's at two goals, five points, nine shots, 37 hits and six PIM over 10 appearances between Montreal and Toronto this year.