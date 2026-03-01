Canadiens' Sammy Blais: Three more points in AHL loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blais scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 6-4 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.
Blais has five points over his last two games. He's up to seven goals and 22 points through 20 AHL outings this season. If he keeps piling up points, he should be at the top of the list for a call-up to the Canadiens should the need arise.
