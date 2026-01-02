Blais recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on goal and seven hits in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Blais hasn't been the most consistent forward this season, but his numbers have improved vastly since being acquired from waivers on Nov. 27. Aside from this being his first multi-point game of the season since doing so in an Oct. 29 loss to Columbus, he's also cracked the scoresheet in three of his five outings with Montreal. Seems like all he needed was a change of scenery to turn his season around.