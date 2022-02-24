Montembeault posted a 32-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

This was Montembeault's 50th career game, and he was able to earn his first career shutout against a hapless Sabres team. It's been a solid run lately for Montembeault, who has allowed just four goals during his personal three-game winning streak. The 25-year-old is now 5-10-4 with a 3.53 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 25 outings this season. The Canadiens have played better under new coach Martin St. Louis, but they remain a tough team to harvest much fantasy value from -- Montembeault's contributions in fantasy will be from his starter's workload.