Montembeault allowed three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Montembeault couldn't make a 2-1 lead stick in the third period, and he went on to lose after Philipp Kurashev scored while crashing the net. The loss was Montembeault's fourth in his last five appearances (0-2-2). The 25-year-old is down to a 1-6-3 record with a 3.89 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Jake Allen (lower body) is set to miss at least a week, but fantasy managers probably shouldn't rely on Montembeault outside the most favorable matchups, like Monday's game versus the Coyotes.