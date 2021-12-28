Montembeault will patrol the crease during Tuesday night's road game versus the Lightning.
Montembeault was a little shaky in his last start Nov. 26 versus the Sabres, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 25-year-old goaltender will try to pick up his second win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 10-3-2 at home this year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Handed loss in Buffalo•
-
Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Manning crease in Western NY•
-
Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: First win of season•
-
Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Taking on Predators•
-
Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: Good in relief•
-
Canadiens' Samuel Montembeault: No match for Bruins•