Montembeault will patrol the crease during Tuesday night's road game versus the Lightning.

Montembeault was a little shaky in his last start Nov. 26 versus the Sabres, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The 25-year-old goaltender will try to pick up his second win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 10-3-2 at home this year.