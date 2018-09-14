Canadiens' Scott Walford: Picks up undisclosed injury
Walford will miss portions of Habs' training camp with an undisclosed injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Selected in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Walford will almost certainly be returned to his junior team following training camp. Last season, the 19-year-old notched 32 points in 69 outings and will look to improve on that number this year.
