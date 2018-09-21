Canadiens' Scott Walford: Returned to juniors
Walford (undisclosed) was sent back to his junior team (WHL Victoria) for the upcoming season.
In 69 games last year, Walford tallied two goals and 30 helpers -- his second straight season hitting the 30-point threshold. If the 19-year-old puts together another strong campaign, he should earn an entry-level deal sooner rather than later.
