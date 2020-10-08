Farrell was drafted 124th overall by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Farrell, who will turn 19 years of age in early November, is one of the oldest players in the draft. He was with the US NTDP two years ago before moving to the USHL last season. He led the league in assists (41) and finished sixth overall in the USHL scoring race (56 points in 44 games). Farrell's all-around offensive package is attractive. He skates well and works his tail off. The big concern regarding Farrell is his lack of size. He checks in at just 5-foot-9 and would appear to be miscast in a bottom-six role as a pro. Farrell should be given the chance to seize an immediate substantial role in his freshman season at Harvard this fall.