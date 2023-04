Farrell did not register a shot on net over 15:34 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Detroit.

With injuries mounting, Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis had Farrell open on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Jesse Ylonen. The TOI was Farrell's high since coming from the NCAA to Montreal. The rookie winger has one goal on three shots and failed to register a shot on net in two of his four games.