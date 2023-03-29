Farrell did not register a shot over 13:03 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Farrell made his NHL debut Tuesday after his Harvard Crimson were eliminated from the NCAA Hockey Tournament by Ohio State last week. He was set up for his introduction, skating on the second line with Jonathan Drouin and Denis Gurianov, but failed to make an impact. Notably, a few hours before the game when asked about Farrell's readiness for primetime hockey in the NHL, head coach Martin St. Louis told Arpon Basu of The Athletic, that it was was a question for general manager Kent Hughes.