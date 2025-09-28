Farrell has been placed on waivers by the Canadiens for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Laval, the team announced Sunday.

Farrell has yet to play a game in the NHL since a six-game cup-of-coffee following the conclusion of his college season at Harvard two seasons ago. That will continue into at least the start of this campaign with his assignment to the AHL. The 23-year-old had a good year with Laval last season, with 20 goals and 24 assists in 67 games.