Farrell scored his first career goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

Farrell opened the scoring 1:23 minutes into the first period, firing a puck toward the net that snuck by Alex Lyon. It's Farrell's first NHL goal in just his second game. Farrell, a fourth-round pick in 2020 and one of the Canadiens' top prospects, logged 20 goals and 53 points in 34 NCAA games this season with Harvard. The 21-year-old winger should get an extended look down the stretch as Montreal looks to the future.