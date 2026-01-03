Canadiens' Sean Farrell: Three-point effort for Laval
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Farrell scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Laval's 5-4 overtime win over Utica on Friday.
Farrell ended a seven-game goal drought with this performance. He's been heating up lately with eight points over his last three games. The 24-year-old has a total of seven goals, 20 helpers and a plus-4 rating through 32 appearances. He continues to play well as he waits for his first NHL call-up since late in the 2022-23 campaign.
