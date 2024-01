Monahan scored a goal on four shots and had a block over 19:27 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Rangers.

Monahan prevented Barclay Goodrow from clearing the zone and worked a give-and-go with Jesse Ylonen to score his 10th goal of the season. The tally snapped a nine-game drought. The 28-year-old forward is up to 23 points through 39 games.