Monahan had two assists, four shots on net and one blocked shot over 16:26 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Montreal's second line kept the puck in the New York end before Monahan and Justin Barron set up the first two goals by Josh Anderson. That trio later combined for Montreal's third goal. It was Monahan's second multi-point effort in six games, which came after a nine-game stretch without a point. The 29-year-old forward has nine goals, 10 assists and 62 shots over 30 games.