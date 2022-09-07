Monahan (hip) will skate with his new teammates Thursday and should be ready to play on or shortly after Opening Night, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Monahan drew into 65 games with the Flames last year, picking up eight goals and 23 points before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in early April. The 27-year-old pivot was subsequently traded to Montreal in mid-August, and it remains to be seen what kind of role he'll play for the Canadiens in 2022-23. If he's able to secure middle-six minutes and a spot on the Habs' second power-play unit, health permitting, Monahan could pot double-digit goals while eclipsing the 30-point mark for the first time since 2019-20 during the upcoming campaign.