Monahan skated on the third line in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Winnipeg. He had two shots on net and two hits over 16:30 of ice time.

Monahan had a productive run on the top line, posting points in four straight games, but was moved down to the third line for Saturday's win over the Blues and has remained there since. Kirby Dach has since been elevated to the line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, and he has points in three straight.