Monahan had an assist over 14:17 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Monahan cleanly won an offensive zone draw to set up Arber Xhekaj's goal, giving Montreal a 2-0 lead midway through the first period. The veteran center had been on the first line, which led to a spasm of points, but has skated on the third line the last six games, producing just two points during that run. Monahan has produced in the circle, winning 54.7 percent of his draws, tied for tops on the team with Christian Dvorak.