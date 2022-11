Monahan registered a goal on four shots in a 7-2 loss against the Sabres on Tuesday.

Although the Habs didn't live up to expectations Tuesday, Monahan had a fairly productive night, scoring on a wrist shot at the 13:57 mark of the second period and also adding one hit and one block. In 19 games this season the nine-year veteran now has four goals along with seven helpers, as he continues to find his exact role with his new squad.