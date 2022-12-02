Monahan registered two assists in a 2-1 win against Calgary on Thursday.

Monahan logged 20:08 of ice time in his first game against his former team. While his role diminished with the Flames to the point where he averaged 14:04 of ice time last season, he has a top-six spot and a place on the top power-play unit in Montreal. He's up to five goals and 16 points in 23 contests this season.