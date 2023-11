Monahan had an assist and one shot on goal over 15:40 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Monahan corralled a loose puck behind the net and found Brendan Gallagher for Montreal's second goal. The assist extended Monahan's point streak to five games; he scored a goal in all four of the previous games. The 29-year-old leads Montreal with six goals and is second with 10 points through 11 games.