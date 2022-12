Monahan will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks with a lower-body injury.

This is a significant loss for Montreal and fantasy owners alike, as Monahan has played well this season, picking up six goals, 17 points and 55 shots on net while averaging 17:22 of ice time through 25 games. Rem Pitlick will likely be a regular in the Canadiens' lineup for the duration of Monahan's absence.