Monahan scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over Arizona. He finished with one shot on net, one hit and a plus-2 over 15:45 of ice time.

Monahan was moved to the top line for the previous game and may be enjoying life there. He has points in both games since the promotion, skating with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, and three points for the season. Monahan is averaging 18:07 TOI, four minutes more than he was getting last season in Calgary.