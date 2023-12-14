Monahan scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh. He added two shots on net and two blocked shots to his line over 21:10 of ice time.

Monahan was net-front when Mike Matheson's wrist shot from the point deflected off Nick Suzuki and dribbled through the legs of Alex Nedeljkovic. As the puck inched toward the goal line, Monahan made sure it when it went in. After a nine-game point drought, Monahan has three goals (two PPGs) and one power-play assist over the last five contests. Nine of his 17 points this season have come with the Canadiens up a skater.