Monahan picked up three apples Saturday in a 9-4 loss to the Bruins.

Monahan is on a four-game, seven-assist streak. He has 31 points, including 20 assists, in 46 games this season. Montreal will be trading Monahan by the March 8 deadline to honor a previous agreement with the pivot. There are many teams that could use a veteran forward, but use caution from a fantasy perspective. Monahan's opportunity in another city will sit on a lower line and that means fewer points. His fantasy value will drop, even if his chance to win a Cup goes up.