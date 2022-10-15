Monahan efforts came up short Friday as the Canadiens were blanked by the Red Wings 3-0.
Monahan, who scored in his Canadiens' debut Wednesday, couldn't beat Red Wings goalie Ville Husso, despite a team-high five shots on goal Friday. The 28-year-old center is coming off a disappointing season with the Flames last season. After scoring just eight goals in 65 outings, Monahan, a three-time 30-goal scorer, hopes to bring veteran leadership to the rebuilding club.
