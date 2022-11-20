Monahan picked up an assist and had three shots on goal over 19:28 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Philadelphia.

With goalie Jake Allen pulled, Monahan was part of scramble late in the third period as the Canadiens looked for an equalizer. He fed Cole Caufield whose shot went wide, but Nick Suzuki retrieved the puck off the boards and gave Caufield a second chance for the game-tying goal with 1.9 seconds remaining. Monahan, who has four points over the last five games, has three goals, seven assists, 38 shots and 16 PIM this season.