Monahan had an assist, three shots on net and one block over 19:27 of ice time in Monday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

Monahan and David Savard were credited with assists, but the goal was a one-man show featuring Joel Armia, who kept at the puck amid four Colorado defenders. Monahan, whose name recently popped up in trade rumors, has five goals and seven assists over the last 19 games.