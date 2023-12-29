Monahan logged a power-play assist, one shot on net and one hit over 15:56 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Carolina.

Monahan fed Mike Matheson, whose wrap-around goal tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period. It was the second consecutive game with an assist for Monahan, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) over the last 10 games.