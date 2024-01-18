Monahan had two assists and two shots on net over 16:15 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

After working a 2-on-1 to perfection in the second period that resulted in Joshua Roy's first NHL goal, Monahan was net front and slipped a rebound to Cole Caufield for the game-winner late in the third period. The two-point effort was his fifth of the season and first since Dec. 16. The 29-year-old center has emerged from a three-week slump in November with 14 points over the last 20 contests. Monahan is up to 11 goals, 16 assists and 92 shots through 44 games.