Monahan (undisclosed) will not return to Monday's game against the Canucks.
Monahan scored one goal on four shots through 10:15 of ice time before leaving the contest. He'll need to make a quick turnaround if he plans to suit up Tuesday against the Kraken. The veteran forward is up to 17 points through 25 games on the year.
