Monahan had a power-play assist and two shots on goal over 16:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Monahan had the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's power-play strike early in the third period to lift the home team, which had been shut out over the first two periods. The assist extended the second-line center's point streak to six games. Monahan's recorded points in nine of the Canadiens' 12 games and sits second on the team with 11 points, behind Cole Caufield (12) and ahead Suzuki (10).