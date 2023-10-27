Monahan had a power-play goal, four shots on net and one blocked shot over 21:09 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Columbus.

Monahan scored the equalizer in the third period to set up the extra period. Camped out in front of Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins, Monahan deftly redirected a pass from Cole Caufield for his third goal of the season and second on the power play. The 29-year-old centers the third line and averages a career-high 4:32 PPTOI.