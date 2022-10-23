Monahan had an assist, two shots on net, one hit and two penalty minutes over 16:47 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Monahan and linemate Nick Suzuki teamed up in the Dallas end to control a 50-50 puck, which eventually found its way to the blue line where Arber Xhekaj's harmless looking shot eluded Jake Oettinger. It was the third straight game with a point for Monahan, who was moved to the top line three games ago.