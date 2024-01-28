Monahan logged a power-play assist, five shots on net and one hit over 21:33 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Monahan set up Juraj Slafkovsky's tally in the second period. The 29-year-old forward has hit the scoresheet in six of the last seven games and 22 points over the last 25 contests. Monahan is up to 35 points and enjoying his best year since 2019.