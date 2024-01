Monahan had a power-play assist and one shot on net over 20:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Dallas.

Monahan adroitly redirected a pass from Nick Suzuki to Cole Caufield, who didn't miss a wide open side of the cage for Montreal's fourth goal. Monahan fought out of a November scoring drought and now has nine points (three goals, six assists) over the last 13 games.