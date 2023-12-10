Monahan had a power-play assist and one shot on net over 18:40 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Monahan, who recently snapped a nine-game cold spell, logged his third point over the last three games. With the drought behind him, it's time for the forward to produce at even strength. Of his six points over the last 16 games, Monahan has only one at five-on-five.