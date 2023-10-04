Monahan had been scheduled to play on the top line in Monday's preseason game against Toronto but was needed to fill in as the third-line center with Alex Newhook (upper body) unavailable, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis adjusted the projected lineup and moved Josh Anderson from third-line winger to the top line. St. Louis immediately responded to questions about Anderson being paired with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, a combination the didn't work despite numerous attempts in 2022-23. "I need Mony at center because Newhook can't play," the coach said, "so it was a bit of juggling." From that comment, it appears Monahan will be on the top line to start the season, and St. Louis sees him as a good fit, as he can adapt to linemates. In the coach's words, Monahan will do "what the game needs him to do."