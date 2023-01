Monahan (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday.

Monahan has already missed the last 19 games, so his placement on long-term injured reserve shouldn't impact when he can be activated off IR. Still, the fact that the team made the move to shift him to LTIR doesn't bode well for him returning to action in the short term. With so many injuries, the Habs were forced to call up Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick from the minors.