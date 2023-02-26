Monahan (lower body) will not travel with the Canadiens on their upcoming road trip, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The lack of an update on Monahan suggests he won't be back until some time in mid-March at the earliest. The 28-year-old has been in practice at times over the last month, but he's not making enough progress to get back into games.
